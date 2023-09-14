Residents will be able to book a session on the courts for just £1

Thirteen tennis courts across four parks in Edinburgh have officially reopened following months of extensive work including resurfacing, new fencing and a new gate system.

Courts at Leith Links, Inverleith Park and Victoria Park are now open to the public, with ongoing works at St Margaret’s Park expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The £190,000 renovation project was funded by the City of Edinburgh Council, UK government and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) foundation grant as part of a nationwide programme to invest in thousands of park tennis courts that are in poor or unplayable condition.

Speaking at today’s launch at Leith Links, culture and communities convener, councillor Val Walker said ‘many in the community will benefit from the newly refurbished courts’. Cllr Walker said: “We very much welcome the funding boost that the LTA project will bring to the city’s provision for tennis. Working together we’re investing in and improving four of our park tennis courts giving more opportunities for residents to get involved in the sport.”

From September 15 resident can book a court for just £1. There will also be free weekly tennis tuition and opportunities to get involved in local competitions

As part of the partnership, the council’s parks and green space service will manage the courts and adopt the LTA’s Clubspark booking system to manage community access which will be connected to a smart access gate at each of the refurbished venues.

The new booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability. The small booking fee of £1 will ensure that the courts are maintained at their new high standard for years to come. The LTA and the council will work together to ensure free park tennis sessions are also available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

As well as free weekly tennis sessions with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions. Residents and visitors will be able to begin using these courts immediately, with the online booking system launching on Friday.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Edinburgh officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever. Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Councillor Val Walker was joined by pupils from Leith Primary and representatives from the LTA and Tennis Scotland to cut the ribbon at the official launch of Edinburgh's newly refurbished park tennis courts