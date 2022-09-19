Edinburgh may be a Capital city, but it is overflowing with green spaces and surrounded by outstanding nature.

As the city turns to the warm orange hues of autumn, there are beautiful places to stretch your legs and work off some of that comforting autumnal food.

Whether you’re looking for a challenging hike or a gentle stroll, these are the best walks in and around Edinburgh – as chosen by our readers.

1. Cramond Cramond Beach makes for a wonderful walk all year round. Stroll along the promenade to Silverknowes, follow the River Almond walkway, or walk across the causeway to Cramond Island. But make sure you check the tide times! Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Portobello Porty Promenade is perfect for a brisk winter walk. Enjoy the fresh air and sprawling views of the sandy bay and pop for a coffee or lunch at one of the many small businesses on the seafront. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Leith Shore The Shore at Leith is a beautiful waterfront bustling with independent restaurants, cafes, and pubs. Regularly named one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, you can potter around the shore or follow the Water of Leith back into the heart of Edinburgh. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Inverleith Park Inverleith Park is sprawling public park in the heart of Edinburgh, near the Botanic Garden and Stockbridge. Enjoy the views of Edinburgh Castle while you stroll among the trees and pond here filled with swans and ducks. Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales