The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has announced a series of Valentine’s Day themed events at Edinburgh Zoo, offering visitors a unique way to spend the romantic occasion.

Running on selected days between February 11-15, visitors to the zoo can enjoy a ‘Loverbird Lunch’, a ca three-course candlelit dinner at the zoo’s Mansion House and learn how Zoo animals show affection for each other in the wild. For something a bit different guests can also have a go at painting pebbles that penguins will use to build nests when their breeding season starts in March.

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at RZSS, said: “Our new Valentine’s events offer a great opportunity for visitors to celebrate love in the animal kingdom, spend quality time together with their loved ones and support our wildlife conservation charity’s vital work to reverse the decline of at least 50 species by 2030.

Edinburgh Zoo's Valentine events will run on selected days between February 11-15. Picture: RZSS

“Penguin breeding season is always an exciting time at the zoo, and it will be even more special this year because our visitors will have the chance to be involved by decorating a pebble. Every year when keepers place the nest rings into Penguins Rock, we love to see the penguins dash off to pick out the perfect pebbles to woo their mate.”

Loverbirds Lunch

Enjoy a day at the zoo with lunch served from the Mansion House. Tickets include day entry with a two-course lunch served at 1pm. Tickets cost £50 for adults and £38 for RZSS members and patrons. To view the menu visit the Edinburgh Zoo website.

Beauty and Beasties

Join discovery rangers for this zoo-nique experience for you and your significant other to enjoy a date night out. Start the evening with a cheeky “adults-only” talk and meet some of the zoo’s beauties and beasties in a close encounter. After learning how animals show their love in the wild, visitors can enjoy a candlelit three-course in the Mansion House along with a bottle of wine. This event runs from 6:30pm until 9pm. Tickets cost £130 for two adults and £117 for 2 adult RZSS members and patrons.

Penguins Love Pebbles

Stop by Edinburgh Zoo’s marquee and paint a pebble for a penguin’s nest this breeding season – and if your pebble is picked by a penguin you will be in with a chance to name a chick. No advance booking is required to participate. Pebbles are subject to availability on a first come first served basis. £3 per pebble.

