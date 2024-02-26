Edinburgh's Simon set to to run London Marathon for autism charity - as a snail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abbeyhill-based writer/performer Colin said: "I’ve always wanted to set a Guinness World Record, and when I went on the site, no-one had set a record dressed as a mollusc. I sent them a picture of me in the costume, and I am in!"

Simon hopes to raise more than £2000 for the charity by taking part in the Marathon.

He said of his autism diagnosis: ‘It’s something that I've always known about myself, even though I couldn’t put it into words. Since the diagnosis, my life has been infinitely better, and I hope I can help others on their journey too."

Simon during the Edinburgh Marathon in 2023

There are around 700’000 autistic people living in the U.K. and charities such as The National Autistic Society provide advice and guidance.