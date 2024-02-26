News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Simon set to to run London Marathon for autism charity - as a snail

During the pandemic Edinburgh local Simon Jay, 36, was diagnosed as autistic. Since then, he's been raising awareness about neurodivergence - and he has his sights set on creating a record by tackling the London Marathon dressed as a snail.
By Simon JayContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Abbeyhill-based writer/performer Colin said: "I’ve always wanted to set a Guinness World Record, and when I went on the site, no-one had set a record dressed as a mollusc. I sent them a picture of me in the costume, and I am in!"

Simon hopes to raise more than £2000 for the charity by taking part in the Marathon.

He said of his autism diagnosis: ‘It’s something that I've always known about myself, even though I couldn’t put it into words. Since the diagnosis, my life has been infinitely better, and I hope I can help others on their journey too."

Simon during the Edinburgh Marathon in 2023

There are around 700’000 autistic people living in the U.K. and charities such as The National Autistic Society provide advice and guidance.

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 21. You can donate to Simon’s fundraiser, here: https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/simon-jay

