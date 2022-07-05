Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The unique sculptures, many of which have been designed and decorated by local artists and communities, is a partnership between Wild in Art and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and will run until August 29 to celebrate Edinburgh’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The impressive art trail of towering eight foot high giraffes will not only help the RZSS raise much needed funds as part of their recovery efforts following the pandemic but also encourages Edinburgh residents to rekindle their love for the city by travelling the city to spot the majestic creatures around the capital’s most famous landmarks.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “The trail is one way we can say thank you and bring a feel-good factor back to Edinburgh with something truly special. It has also been a really exciting opportunity for businesses, organisations, artists, schools and whole communities to get involved.”

For the next month we will introduce you these impressive creatures, their story and where you can spot them.

Today, we feature Daz the Dazzling Giraffe, which can be found in Newhaven.

Created by Bigg Design, this rather dapper creature named Daz the Dazzling Giraffe is inspired by the mammal’s familiar camouflage pattern, in addition to taking influence from other diverse sources, including World War I dazzle ships, butterfly wings and 20th century avant-garde art.

Daz stands out from the herd with his bright colours and bold design and can be found at Newhaven - he's the one that's eight foot tall.

Bigg Design explained that their ethos is to improve the society’s experience of the public realm by bringing a sense of joy, sustainability and beauty to it.

Founded in 2008 by award-winning artist Hamish Bigg, they have produced unique feature installations across the UK as well as working with schools, charities and fellow design firms, with previous projects including murals, sculptures, and urban landscape initiatives.

Sponsored by family owned, McIntosh of Strathmore, Daz the Dazzling Giraffe stands out from the herd with his bright colours and bold design – a nod to Daz’s sponsor who are known for their famous yellow and tartan packaging.

Bigg Design was established by award-winning artist Hamish Bigg in 2008.