In Pictures: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards today publishes the images shortlisted for its 2021 competition and opens voting for the People’s Choice Award–offering the public the chance to vote for their favourite funny photo. This year’s final shortlist of photographs showcases the biggest mix of animals seen in the competition to date. The final 42 images – plus the Portfolio and Video category entries from around the world include a laughing vine snake from India, a trio of strutting Gentoo penguins on the beaches of the Falkland Islands and a Kangaroo performing a picture-perfect Pavarotti impersonation in Australia. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015byprofessionalphotographersPaul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography and help promote wildlife conservation through humour. This year, the competition is supporting Save Wild Orangutans by donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity. The initiative safeguards wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo

Voting is also open for members of the public to choose the animal snap that made them laugh the loudest in the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award. Sponsored by Affinity Photo. The People Choice Award’s previous winners include a singing ground squirrel and a bemused Alaskan otter. The public can cast their vote at www.comedywildlifephoto.com until 10 October 2021 and be in with the chance of winning a brand-new iPad

Tom Sullam, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Co-Founder, said: “Whittling down the list of photographs was harder than ever this year. There were so many funny pictures that had us laughing that we couldn’t settle on a top 40–so we’re releasing the top 42 instead! It was great to see a range of animals, from the incredibly rare to the humble pigeon. We can’t wait to see what the public choose as their favourite and look forward to showcasing some of these pictures at The Photography Show in Birmingham this September. ”The Category and Overall Winners will be announced on October 22with the top image winning an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

1. Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle Bald Eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season. Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn't showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run. Animal: Bald Eagle Location of shot: South West Florida, USA Photo: David Eppley Photo Sales

2. Monday Morning Mood I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings :) Animal: Pied Starling Location of shot: Rietvlei Nature Reserve Randburg South Africa Photo: Andrew Mayes Photo Sales

3. Shaking Off 2020 I was photographing brown pelicans on a rainy day in southern Louisiana in early 2021, still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pelicans woke up, they would shake the water off their bodies before heading out to fish. This particular one almost seemed to be shrugging his shoulders, as if to say, "I have no idea what 2021 will be like." Animal: Brown pelican Location of shot: Southern Louisiana, USA Photo: Dawn Wilson Photo Sales

4. Laughing Snake Vine snakes are very commonly seen snakes in western ghats of India. When approached they show aggression by opening their mouth wide open. Nothing to scare of this beautiful harmless Vine snake.I was happy to find it and smiling and It looks like he was smiling back at me. Animal: Vine snake Location of shot: India Photo: Aditya Kshirsagar Photo Sales