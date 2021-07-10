In Pictures: European Stone Stacking Championships in Dunbar
Competitors of all abilities gathered for the annual European Stone Stacking Championships in an East Lothian seaside town on Saturday.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:39 pm
The weekend-long event, which is one of the main highlights of the Edinburgh Science Festival, sees professional and amateur competitions taking place on Dunbar beach.
Take a look at some of the weird and wonderful sculptures created from rocks and stones in our picture gallery.
Page 1 of 4