Consumer finance experts at CashLady.com conducted research into the most Instagrammable free parks by collating Instagram hashtag data and ranking the findings.

The free parks were ranked from one to ten, with one having the highest number of Insta hashtags and crowned as the ‘most instagrammable’ to visit.

Top of the pile was Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, which is officially the ‘most Instagrammable’ with 286,000 Insta hashtags.

Situated in the south-east of Edinburgh, Arthur’s Seat has been a popular hike for many a local and tourist alike, in all types of weather.

The extinct volcano, at the bottom of the Royal Mile, is hard to miss and offers impressive panoramic views of the city.

There are many rumours as to how the hill got its name but no one knows for certain the origin of it.

Some say that it was the site for the legendary Camelot, the home of King Arthur and his noble Knights. Another comes from William Maitland, who suggested that the name was from the Scots Gallic, Àrd-na-Said, meaning height of arrows.

In second spot was Glasgow Green, with the oldest public park in the UK clocking up over 70,000 hashtags.

Also making it into the top three was The Meadows, in Edinburgh, with just shy of 60,000 hashtags.

The Meadows is a great choice as there’s something for the whole family to do. With large grassed areas, it’s perfect for a picnic and also has the biggest play area in the city – perfect to keep the kids entertained.

Other free-to-visit Capital beauty spots in the top ten were the Pentland Hills (fourth), Princes Street Gardens (fifth) and Inverleith Park (ninth).

Commenting on the findings, CashLady.com’s Personal Finance Expert Dan Whittaker said: “Why not check out these Insta-worthy spots with the family this weekend?