If Arthur’s Seat isn’t a big enough challenge, try these 10 munros near Edinburgh.
The weather is finally starting to warm up, so now’s the perfect time to start your munro bagging. While Edinburgh does has some easier hill walks, like Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill, there are many more mountains to tackle within a short distance of the Capital.
1. Ben Chonzie
Ben Chonzie in Perthshire is one of the highest summits in the area, but easier to climb than others, with a well-trodden path to the top. The munro, which is a four to five hour walk, is around two hours away by car from Edinburgh. Photo: Richard Webb
2. Ben Vorlich
This popular munro is only an hour and 45 minute drive away from Edinburgh. The hillwalk takes around five hours and provides excellent views of the surrounding lowlands and Loch Earn. Photo: Bill Clark
3. Ben Lomond
Ben Lomond is an incredibly popular munro, as climbers are rewarded with gorgeous views of glistening Loch Lomond. The hill is situated in Stirling, around an hour and 40 minute drive from Edinburgh. Photo: Davie MacDonald
4. Beinn Narnain
Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the "Arrochar Alps". The munro is around a two hour drive away from Edinburgh. Photo: Natalie Donald and Laura McGee