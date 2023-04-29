News you can trust since 1873
This set of three munros is a tough walk, talking around eight to 10 hours to complete, however, the views from the top are magnificent. Beinn a'Ghlo is situated in the Cairngorms National Park, near Blairgowrie. It's a two hour and 20 minute drive from the centre of Edinburgh.

Munros near Edinburgh: 10 munros to bag just a short drive from Edinburgh, from Ben Chonzie to Ben Lomond

Start your munro bagging this weekend

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

If Arthur’s Seat isn’t a big enough challenge, try these 10 munros near Edinburgh.

The weather is finally starting to warm up, so now’s the perfect time to start your munro bagging. While Edinburgh does has some easier hill walks, like Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill, there are many more mountains to tackle within a short distance of the Capital.

Here are 10 munros to bag near Edinburgh.

Ben Chonzie in Perthshire is one of the highest summits in the area, but easier to climb than others, with a well-trodden path to the top. The munro, which is a four to five hour walk, is around two hours away by car from Edinburgh.

1. Ben Chonzie

Ben Chonzie in Perthshire is one of the highest summits in the area, but easier to climb than others, with a well-trodden path to the top. The munro, which is a four to five hour walk, is around two hours away by car from Edinburgh. Photo: Richard Webb

This popular munro is only an hour and 45 minute drive away from Edinburgh. The hillwalk takes around five hours and provides excellent views of the surrounding lowlands and Loch Earn.

2. Ben Vorlich

This popular munro is only an hour and 45 minute drive away from Edinburgh. The hillwalk takes around five hours and provides excellent views of the surrounding lowlands and Loch Earn. Photo: Bill Clark

Ben Lomond is an incredibly popular munro, as climbers are rewarded with gorgeous views of glistening Loch Lomond. The hill is situated in Stirling, around an hour and 40 minute drive from Edinburgh.

3. Ben Lomond

Ben Lomond is an incredibly popular munro, as climbers are rewarded with gorgeous views of glistening Loch Lomond. The hill is situated in Stirling, around an hour and 40 minute drive from Edinburgh. Photo: Davie MacDonald

Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the "Arrochar Alps". The munro is around a two hour drive away from Edinburgh.

4. Beinn Narnain

Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the "Arrochar Alps". The munro is around a two hour drive away from Edinburgh. Photo: Natalie Donald and Laura McGee

