3. Catch the king of the sky hunting for two

In April female Golden Eages will be at home on their nest, or eyrie, keeping a clutch of eggs warm. It means that their mates will be hunting for two and so will be more active than normal - making them easier to see. You might also see the male eagle do a 'sky dance' making sure any rival birds know that the territory is taken. One of the best places in Scotland to see these huge animals is on the Isle of Mull, where local wildlife guides will take you to the best spots.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images