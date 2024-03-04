New website launch for award-winning Forth Boat Tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agency head Ian Ireland said: “It has been a real pleasure helping to modernise the digital presence of one of Scotland’s leading tourist attractions.

“Prior to the new launch, our work involved an initial period of technical optimisation to improve search engine visibility – a considerable task given the size and complexity of the website.

“However, within the first three months we had improved average search positions by more than forty places and increased traffic to the website by more than two hundred percent.

Award-winning Forth Boat Tours

“With the site optimised for search, we have now delivered a major overhaul of the website’s user expereince and front-end design, aimed to maximise customer conversion of visitors to the site.

“With the new site up and running, we are now set to launch an extensive digital and social advertising campaign to drive further traffic to Forth Boat Tours various cruise packages.”

Forth Boat Tours provides cruise packages along the Firth of Forth and Three Bridges, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and has been voted Best Day Out in Scotland in the Days out with Kids Awards and Best Hidden Gem in the Remarkable Venue Awards.

Launched in 2022 by a former group account director and head of client services at Fat Media, Kendal-based Ireland Consulting provides marketing consultancy, brand development, website development and digital marketing to clients across the UK.