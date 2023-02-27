Edinburgh locals were astounded by a beautiful display of the Northern Lights.

Green, pink and purple hues lit up the night sky on Sunday evening, as the Aurora Borealis was visible across Scotland. The colourful display of the Northern Lights was one of the brightest in years.

The natural light show amazed residents across the Capital and the Lothians, with sightings reported from the city centre, Cramond, Newhaven, Port Seton, and Linlithgow.

If you missed the display, here are 10 photos of the Northern Lights in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians.

1 . Inverleith Park One Edinburgh local captured the colourful Northern Lights display over the Capital's Inverleith Park. Photo: Sophia Cre Photo Sales

2 . Bathgate A breathtaking display of pink and green lights were snapped from the Bathgate hills in West Lothian. Photo: Craig Timmins Photo Sales

3 . Cramond A gorgeous array of green and blue light left residents in Cramond spellbound. Photo: Aga Bo Nie Umieja Photo Sales

4 . Western Harbour The mysterious green lights were reflected in the water of the Western Harbour in Newhaven, Edinburgh. Photo: Biswajit Roy Photo Sales