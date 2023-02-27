News you can trust since 1873
Northern Lights in Edinburgh: 10 pictures of the dazzling aurora borealis displays across skies in Edinburgh

Edinburgh locals were astounded by a beautiful display of the Northern Lights.

By Anna Bryan
41 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:43am

Green, pink and purple hues lit up the night sky on Sunday evening, as the Aurora Borealis was visible across Scotland. The colourful display of the Northern Lights was one of the brightest in years.

The natural light show amazed residents across the Capital and the Lothians, with sightings reported from the city centre, Cramond, Newhaven, Port Seton, and Linlithgow.

If you missed the display, here are 10 photos of the Northern Lights in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians.

1. Inverleith Park

One Edinburgh local captured the colourful Northern Lights display over the Capital's Inverleith Park.

Photo: Sophia Cre

2. Bathgate

A breathtaking display of pink and green lights were snapped from the Bathgate hills in West Lothian.

Photo: Craig Timmins

3. Cramond

A gorgeous array of green and blue light left residents in Cramond spellbound.

Photo: Aga Bo Nie Umieja

4. Western Harbour

The mysterious green lights were reflected in the water of the Western Harbour in Newhaven, Edinburgh.

Photo: Biswajit Roy

