Northern Lights in Edinburgh: 10 pictures of the dazzling aurora borealis displays across skies in Edinburgh
Edinburgh locals were astounded by a beautiful display of the Northern Lights.
Green, pink and purple hues lit up the night sky on Sunday evening, as the Aurora Borealis was visible across Scotland. The colourful display of the Northern Lights was one of the brightest in years.
The natural light show amazed residents across the Capital and the Lothians, with sightings reported from the city centre, Cramond, Newhaven, Port Seton, and Linlithgow.
If you missed the display, here are 10 photos of the Northern Lights in skies above Edinburgh and the Lothians.
