Pokémon GO Fest 2022 takes place over two days over the Jubilee long weekend, on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

It’s been six years since millions of gamers downloaded the Pokémon GO app onto their mobile phone and set out to capture fantastical creatures like Bulbasaur, Charmander and Pidgey.

And, while it no longer hits the headlines as it did in its early days, there is still a huge global community of players – including several Pokémon groups based in Edinburgh.

Here’s what we know about the event.

How do I get a ticket for GO Fest?

Tickets are available on the Pokémon app and cost £12.99 for the entire event.

Ticket buyers will also have access to a special one-day Pokémon GO Fest finale event on Saturday, August 27, featuring new Special Research, exciting Pokémon encounters, and more.

Pokemon Go players will be flocking to Princes Street Gardens to enjoy Pokemon GO Fest 2022 this weekend.

On both days ticket holders will be able to earn up to nine raid passes for in-person raids.

What new Pokémon will be available during GO Fest?

This year’s event is all about Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon, with ticket holders challenged to complete Special Research that will lead to an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin.

It’s also understood that a new as-yet-unannounced new Pokémon will be available via 5-star raids.

What Pokémon will be available from raids?

On Saturday you can raid for Gracidea Pikachu, Kyogre, Groudon, Dartrix, Torracat, and Brionne.

On Sunday raids will contain Gracidea Pikachu, Snorlax, Salamence, Axew, Druddigon, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne, and Rockruff.

What new shiny Pokémon will be available during GO Fest?

Shiny Pokémon confirmed to be making their debut will be Axew and its evolutions Fraxure and Haxorus, Karrablast and its evolution Escavalier, Unown B, Shroomish and its evolution Breloom, Numel and its evolution Camerupt, and Shelmet and its evolution Accelgor.

There will also be the opportunity to catch a shiny Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Pikachu.

What shiny Pokémon will I have a greater chance of encountering during GO Fest?

It’s been confirmed that the shiny rate will be boosted for ticket holders on Saturday, although it’s still not clear what the postition on Sunday will be.

Different Shiny Pokémon will be appearing during each of the rotating habitat hours, with trainers with event tickets having a greater chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon – both in the wild and when using incenseor lures.

The following are the shinies that will be boosted during each habitat:

City Habitat: Costumed Pikachu, Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Galarian Weezing, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Bronzor, Pidove, and Trubbish.

Plains Habitat: Costumed Pikachu, Girafarig, Dunsparce, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Axew, Shelmet, Rufflet, and Litleo.

Rainforest Habitat: Costumed Pikachu, Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Karrablast, and Binacle.

Tundra Habitat: Costumed Pikachu, Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Galarian Darumaka, and Cubchoo.

Shiny Unown B, G, O, and U will also be available during Pokémon GO Fest – including in their shiny form – and will be attracted to incense.

Where are the best places to play in Edinburgh?