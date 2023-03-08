Portobello Sunrise Swim: 10 photos as Edinburgh swimmers brave freezing waters for International Women's Day
Women take sunrise dip at Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach despite freezing temperatures
Hundreds of women swam in the freezing cold Firth of Forth to celebrate International Women’s Day as the sun rose on Wednesday, March 8. The official event was cancelled at the last minute, due to extreme cold weather conditions, however, several swimmers went ahead in spite of the safety advice. The brave attendees had smiles on their faces throughout, despite the temperature dropping to -7C. Here are 10 photos of the International Women’s Day Sunrise Swim at Portobello Beach.