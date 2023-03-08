News you can trust since 1873
Portobello Sunrise Swim: 10 photos as Edinburgh swimmers brave freezing waters for International Women's Day

Women take sunrise dip at Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach despite freezing temperatures

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:51am

Hundreds of women swam in the freezing cold Firth of Forth to celebrate International Women’s Day as the sun rose on Wednesday, March 8. The official event was cancelled at the last minute, due to extreme cold weather conditions, however, several swimmers went ahead in spite of the safety advice. The brave attendees had smiles on their faces throughout, despite the temperature dropping to -7C. Here are 10 photos of the International Women’s Day Sunrise Swim at Portobello Beach.

Several women smiled as they prepared for their swim, despite the freezing cold temperatures.

1. Pre-swim smiles

Several women smiled as they prepared for their swim, despite the freezing cold temperatures.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Hundreds of women took a sunrise dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach, Edinburgh, for International Women's Day.

2. A sunrise swim

Hundreds of women took a sunrise dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach, Edinburgh, for International Women's Day.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
As the sun rose above Edinburgh, one group of women held hands as they waded through the icy water.

3. Girl gang

As the sun rose above Edinburgh, one group of women held hands as they waded through the icy water.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
While some would prefer to run away from the freezing cold water, many brave women sprinted towards it.

4. Sprinting towards the water

While some would prefer to run away from the freezing cold water, many brave women sprinted towards it.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
