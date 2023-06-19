The Royal Highland Centre will come to life on Thursday with the return of The Royal Highland Show – a four-day celebration of Scotland’s best in food, farming and rural life which has now been going for more than 200 years. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When and where is the Royal Highland Show?

Edinburgh's landmark world class agricultural gathering takes place from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June.

RHS takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Newbridge, which is around seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre.

The Showground will be open from 7am-8pm Thurs-Sat and 7am-6pm on Sunday.

What is there to see and do?

In a word – plenty. There is so much to see and do at the Show that it’s impossible to cover everything in one go.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to witness top-class livestock strut their stuff, look on in wonder at the amazing displays of skill in the showjumping rings, shop at a variety of retail stands, sample Scotland’s Larder in the food hall, be thrilled by exciting farriery and pole climbing displays, watch the exciting action in the sheep shearing competitions – you get the drift?

As RHASS chairman Jim Warnock explains: “Fresh from a glorious 2022, the Royal Highland Show 2023 is shaping up to be a stellar showcase of Scotland’s best in food, farming and rural life.

“Even if you’ve never stepped foot on a farm, it’s an incredible day out – where else can you get up close to farmyard animals, taste the best of Scottish food and drink, see world-class equestrians, experience the thrill of the Main Ring parade, or climb aboard a giant tractor?”

What do I wear?

As we all know, Scotland’s weather can be notoriously unpredictable – even in June. For that reason, it’s best to come prepared – always check the weather before setting off on the day and be ready to experience all four seasons in one day. Essentials to take include a waterproof jacket, light layers, sensible footwear, and sun screen.

What is there to eat?

Food and drink are one of the most exciting parts of the Royal Highland Show experience. The food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, sees artisanal produce from Scotland on display, eat, meet and buy delicious tastes of Scotland.

If you’re still feeling peckish afterwards, there’s food-to-go stands on every corner of the Showground.

Which animals can I see?

The Show is the place to be if you are an animal lover – as thousands of animals flock to the showground over the four days. You’ll be bound to discover some unique breeds you’ve never seen before.

In 2023, the show will also host the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championship, which will welcome competitors from over 30 countries around the globe.

What is there to do with kids?

The Royal Highland Show offers tons of fun activities for younger visitors – it is also free for those aged 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult, but note, free tickets must also be reserved in advance online.

The Discovery Centre located on Avenue Q is a must for children of all ages. There are interactive sessions which children can participate in, as well as lots of things to learn about.

Each area within the Royal Highland Show has a number of attractions including live music, the cookery theatre, Grand Parade and much more. Children can also get close to creatures in the Poultry and Honey marquees, where they can learn the bee dance and make candles.

In 2023, the return of Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships will wow them with lightning speed shearing – blink and you'll miss it!

Many children love tractors, so it's worth visiting the machinery trade stands, however, please don't allow children to climb on the displays – it is not safe for them to do so.

There will be free wrist bands for writing a parent or guardian's phone number, which helps ensure that you are quickly reunited with your child should they become separated. These can be collected from The Rotary Club at both main entrances.

How much does it cost?

An adult day single for Thursday or Sunday is £35. An adult day single for Friday or Saturday is £37.50

An accessible day single includes one companion and is the same price as the above.

Children under 15 go for free any day of the show, but there still needs to be a reservation made online. There can be up to three children per one paying adult.

There are also “farming flexi tickets” to give the option to go on Thursday or Friday at £38.50

How do I get tickets?

Tickets can be accessed through the Royal Highland Show website.

How do I get tickets for the Highland Hoolie?

The Highland Hoolie tickets are only available for those who have bought a Saturday ticket to the main RHS day event.

An adult general ticket for the evening music event is £30 for Friday or Saturday evening

An adult VIP ticket, which includes a seated area, a bar, separate toilets from the main arena, and a small acoustic/music stage, cost £50.

The prices are the same for accessible tickets, but include one companion. The event asks that no children under 12 attend the Highland Hoolie, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Tickets cannot be refunded.

How to get here

The Royal Highland Show is easily accessible from Edinburgh City Centre and from further afield across the country.

It’s easy to jump on the tram to the Show – alight at the Ingliston Park & Ride stop and remember to wear comfy shoes as there’s a 15-minute walk to the south entrance.

The bus is also a great option – just hop on at any stops along the route, with the drop-off being on the A8 just outside the Royal Highland Centre.

You can also drive to the Show, however you must purchase your car parking ticket in advance.