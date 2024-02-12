News you can trust since 1873
There's no shortage of places all over Scotland where you can enjoy the sight of hundreds of blooming snowdrops.There's no shortage of places all over Scotland where you can enjoy the sight of hundreds of blooming snowdrops.
Scotland's Snowdrops 2024: These are 10 of the best snowdrop walks in Scotland to enjoy this February

They’re the first welcome sign that the winter is finally coming to an end - and this month is the best time to see them.
By David Hepburn
Published 9th Feb 2022, 16:49 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:27 GMT

The snowdrop, or Galanthus to give them their scientific name, is one of the few plants to flower during winter or, at the very latest, in early spring.

There are around 20 different species of snowdrop, including hundreds of varieties – the Cambo Estate, in Fife, is home to over 350 of them – each with subtly different leaves, petals and colouration.

Scotland is a great place to see snowdrops in all their glory, when thousands of the tiny flowers often create dramatic carpets of white and green.

Here are 10 places to visit where you can be sure of a great display.

Cambo Estate, in Fife, is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea.

1. Cambo Estate

Cambo Estate, in Fife, is one of the best places in Europe to see snowdrops. They look after the Plant Heritage national snowdrop collection, meaning there are over 350 varieties to spot on a signed walk that takes you through beautiful woodland to the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 18th century during the days of the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woodland next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments.

2. Cringletie House

The thousands of Genus Galanthus snowdrops at Cringletie House, near Peebles, are believed to have been planted back in the 18th century during the days of the Crimean War. Carpets of blooms cover the floor of the pretty woodland next to a picturesque waterfall, while there's a tearoom for refreshments. Photo: Cringletie House

Abbotsford, the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders, is a great spot for a walk at any time of year - but the plentiful snowdrops in February make it extra magical.

3. Abbotsford

Abbotsford, the former home of Sir Walter Scott in the Borders, is a great spot for a walk at any time of year - but the plentiful snowdrops in February make it extra magical. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

West Plean House, near Stirling, offers romantic getaways for couples, with the added benefit of gardens swathed in snowdrops.

4. West Plean House

West Plean House, near Stirling, offers romantic getaways for couples, with the added benefit of gardens swathed in snowdrops. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

