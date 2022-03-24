Snow danger warning for Scotland’s mountains
Walkers have been warned of potentially dangerous snow conditions in Scotland's mountains.
Police Scotland said rescue teams had seen a more than 40% rise in callouts in recent weeks than the previous average.
Widespread hard and icy snow high in the mountains has been blamed for a spate of falls.
Mountaineering groups said warm day temperatures followed by frosts had created a "deadly skating rink" surface to many snow fields and patches.
They said without the proper equipment such as crampons and ice axes people were putting themselves at risk crossing the snow.
Police Scotland mountain rescue coordinator Insp Matt Smith said there had been a significant rise in incidents in recent weeks.
He added: "Dozens of persons have been assisted and a number of tragic deaths have resulted."
Ben Gibson, mountain safety adviser for Mountaineering Scotland, said: “You can go from soft snow to hard ice in just a step in the mountains just now and, without crampons, keeping your feet can be impossible."