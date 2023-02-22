Popping out of the wintry ground, snowdrops are the very first heralds of the coming of spring. They’ve started appearing everywhere, but there are some miraculous places in Edinburgh where you can see whole meadows bursting with the bright white flowers.

Here’s a guide to where you can see snowdrops near the Capital this February, and enjoy a picturesque day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowdrops at The Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh

The best places to see beautiful snowdrops near Edinburgh this spring 2023 (Getty Images)

The Royal Botanic Gardens has blooms of snowdrops this year from January 28 to March 12, 2023. Walks with garden guides are being held every Saturday and Sunday during this period at 1.30pm. You will be about to experience the garden’s specialist snowdrop collection, with an insight into the different species and cultivars, and marvel at spring plants like the Narcissus, Fritillaria, and Iris.

Tickets for the walks cost £8, and places can be reserved by calling 0131 248 2909 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, admission into the general gardens, which are open daily from 10am-5pm, is free.

Scottish snowdrop festival at Cambo Gardens, Fife

Snowdrops are the hopeful heralds of spring (Getty Images)

Every year Cambo Gardens, near Kingsbarns in Fife, is a snowdrop oasis and home to the Scottish Snowdrop Festival. The gardens are open seven days a week to visitors, with entry at around £7.50 a person. A number of events will also be taking place here to celebrate the beautiful white flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is Cambo’s Snowdrops Tour from February 1 to March 1, with passionate galanthopile Callum who will talk visitors through the naturalised and specialist flora collections at the gardens. A family friendly Snowdrop Pig Hunt takes place until March 12, encouraging children to search for hidden pigs in the woodland. A Snowdrop Talk is being held with horticultural consultant and lecturer Jim Jermyn on February 28. And on March 5 and 12 there is Snowdrop Stay & Play Sunday, where families can enjoy the Lost Elf Nature Play area, with a campfire, hot chocolate, and nature crafts.

Snowdrop Splendour at Floors Castle

Found near Kelso in the Scottish Borders, Floors Castle is offering a ‘Snowdrop Splendour’ event on the weekend of February 24. Only around an hour's drive from Edinburgh, visitors are invited to take a stroll through the woodland footpaths to see a carpet of wondrous snowdrops.

Afterwards, enjoy a bite at the castle’s Terrace Café or grab a takeaway coffee from the Courtyard Café. Tickets are available online or on the day and cost £5 for adults, with children going free. RHS members get 20 per cent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Snowdrops Festival at Kirklands, Fife