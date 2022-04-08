The 7 best places to live in Scotland, revealed in Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide

The Isle of Bute has been named the best place to live in Scotland by the Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Live guide.

Six other Scottish places made the list, which considers a range of factors including schools, transport, and broadband as well as culture, green spaces, and health of the high street.

The average house prices in each area have been supplied by Halifax, the guide sponsor, and the six “runner up” locations are in alphabetical order.

1. Isle of Bute The Isle of Bute in Argyll is Scotland's winner, with judges saying it "stands head and shoulders above all the other Scottish Islands for commutability, and it’s full of adventurous locals fizzing with ideas to make their neighbourhoods shine". Average house price: £155,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Braemar The village of Braemar in Aberdeenshire "shows Scotland at its most rugged and beautiful" and has a "sophisticated" high street that sells everything from cashmere and fancy chocolates to walking boots and skis. Average house price: £245,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Culross Culross in Fife is considered one of Scotland's most "spellbinding" villages. With sea views, cobbled streets, and period charm, all within an hour's drive of Edinburgh or Glasgow. Average house price: £177,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Dunblane The town of Dunblane in the Stirling council area offers glorious countryside, one of the best state secondaries in Scotland, and a strong sporting tradition - being where Andy and Jamie Murray started their tennis careers. Average house price: £249,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales