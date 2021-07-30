The Grand Tour Lochdown (Amazon Prime/ PA)

Jeremy Clarkson Richard Hammond, and James May will be starring in a special which takes them across the Highlands and islands.

The Grand Tour had planned to have a Russian odyssey – but like many people’s plans, this was scrapped when Covid hit the fan.

So a staycation it is: The Grand Tour Lochdown will see the trio take three classic American 1970s cars across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Tour Lochdown (PA Images/Amazon Prime)

But when can you watch it, and whereabouts in Scotland was it filmed?

How can I watch The Grand Tour Lochdown?

This one-off episode will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, from midnight on July 30.

Viewers will have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to catch the show, which has been on the streaming platform since it launched in 2016.

There have been three series of The Grand Tour so far, filming in far-flung locations including Vietnam, Cambodia, Madagascar, and the USA.

Where in Scotland is The Grand Tour Lochdown filmed?

The three former Top Gear presenters get behind the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe de Ville, a Lincoln Continental and a Buick Riviera to journey through some of Scotland’s most picturesque locations.

They start at the border and cruise across the breadth of the nation, all the way up the Western Isles.

On the way Clarkson and co. stop off in Edinburgh – where Clarkson said he was told to “f*** off” by a local – and race their bangers around the Knockhill circuit in Fife.

The journey continues north into the Highlands, and eventually they make it to the Outer Hebrides, where they’re tasked with building a floating bridge.

Clarkson, Hammond, and May visited the Isle of Uist, where they had to ask permission to film on a Sunday.

The special is said to have been filmed over 10 days in 2020 and cost show producers £50,000 in coronavirus tests.