Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder have shared video footage of Byara the bear moving into her new home – and it’s fair to say she’s pleased as punch.

In the clip, the nine-month-old bear is seen doing somersaults in her new abode.

You can watch the footage here.

Byara recently moved to the Five Sisters Zoo after being found in a property on the outskirts of Murmansk, Northwest Russia.

She had been raised and fed by a local man on bread, water and milk.

The bear was then rescued and temporarily housed a local animal shelter in Russia called 'Society for the Protection of Homeless Animals Priyut’.

After veterinary inspection, it was clear Byara could not be returned to the wild due to the fact she weighed approx 20kg.

Now, she has joined the animals at Five Sisters Zoo, and is enjoying a large two acre woodland enclosure.

The Five Sisters Zoo said: “In September 2019, Byara was found by local authorities in a house on the outskirts of Murmansk, Northwest Russia. Byara, a young bear cub at the time had lived in a small wooden house and was fed by a local man.

“She was fed on bread, water and sometimes milk. She was then rescued and temporarily housed by a local animal shelter in Russia called “Society for the Protection of Homeless Animals 'Priyut'.

“The rescue centre did study the possibilities of Byara being rehabilitated and released into the wild however they soon realised the chances of a positive return to life in the wild would be very small for the cub as they were unsure of how much time she had spent with humans and at the age of nine months, this is not favourable for making a bear cub ready for an independent life in the wild.”

