Cultures around the world place great weight on full moons, with these times of the months thought to be markers of when to be receptive and accepting of what’s going on in your subconscious. Native Americans also named the full moons from different months according to natural phenomenons that are common at that time of the year.

Every month, we see a full moon in the skies as the cycles of the moon reach their peak. In July, here’s when you can expect to see the full moon – and some tips on how to see it and the rest of the night sky at its best.

When is the next full moon?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July’s full moon will fall on July 13th. Not only will the moon be at its biggest and brightest at any time in the month, but it will also be the biggest supermoon of the year. This is because the moon is at its closest point to the Earth than at any other time of the year, making it appear bigger and brighter than any other time of the year.

What is a Buck Moon?

According to Native American culture, the July full moon is known as the Buck Moon. These nicknames for each month’s full moon are associated with a natural phenomenon that is unique to that time of the year.

June saw a 'Strawberry' supermoon, rising here over Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP.

For July, the name comes from the fact that the antlers of male deer, also known as bucks, are in their period of growth at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as they get older.

There are various other nicknames for July’s full moon, including other animal-related ones such as Feather Moulting Moon and Salmon Moon.

Plants are also referenced in July’s Moon names, including Berry Moon, Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe, Month of the Ripe Corn Moon, and Raspberry Moon. Thunder Moon and Halfway Summer Moon are other options, referring to the stormy weather of the summer months.

How best to see the July full moon 2022

With the sun setting at 9.51pm on July 13th, the moon will be at its peak roughly 30 minutes after that.

Your best bet to see the full moon at its best would be to climb up to a high outdoors vantage point. The higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to break through the cloud cover. In Scotland’s capital, spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks are usually ideal to make the most of the full moon.