An Edinburgh club has announced it will be transforming into dedicated World Cup zone – with two large screens and half-time games for fans of the beautiful game.

The nation will be gripped with World Cup fever when the tournament kicks off this weekend, and WhyNot Nightclub on George Street looks like the perfect place to catch all the action.

Hosts Qatar face Equador in the opening fixture on Sunday (November 20 at 4pm), and WhyNot will be screening games every day throughtout the tournament.

Opening at 1pm, WhyNotwill be showing the games on huge screens, and using their state-of-the-art surround sound system.

Tables are available to book for groups of 2-4, 4-6 or 8-10.

A full food and drinks menu will also be available, served straight to your table while the action unfolds on the big screens.

Come half-time, and the action doesn’t stop, as WhyNot will be hosting 'half-time games' in the venue's Rose Street Garden area.

Sharing news of their World Cup zone on social media, Why Not wrote: "Looking for the perfect spot to watch all the action at this year’s WORLD CUP?

"We are excited to announce that we will be showing at the games (after 12pm) on two huge screens with our state of the art @voidacoustics soundsystem, with delicious drinks and food served to your table. Oh, and we have half time games in the garden too. It’s free to book. Visit our website and don’t miss out!"