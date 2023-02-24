The pogues finally returned to our screens with season three of Outer Banks arriving on Netflix yesterday (February, 23). The show once again brought all the action, and adrenaline as we join John B and his crew for a new adventure.

The third season picked up right where season two left us, and fans are all asking the same question - what happened to Carla Limbrey? Beware for those of you normal people who didn’t binge the entire season within the first 24 hours of its release, there are big spoilers ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Limbrey, played by Elizabeth Mitchell, and her brother caused many problems for the pogues in season 2 as they hunted for the lost Cross of Santo Domingo. Limbrey has to walk with two crutches, and it is heavily implied that she is suffering with an incurable illness.

Limbrey is searching for the Cross of Santo Domingo, as it is said to have a healing shroud that can cure anyone of anything. As she can’t quite carry out the quest herself, she employs her brother, Renfield.

Renfield was her ruthless henchman and savage in his quest to find the treasure for his sister in hopes of getting the inheritance she had full claim over. When Renfield (Limbrey’s brother) meets his demise in season 2 at the hands of Limbrey it was a moment which told fans that Limbrey wasn’t to be messed with, with many assuming she would be the big bad guy in the next season.

Limbrey is also the one behind Big John’s disappearance. She helps him remain in hiding after almost dying at the hands of Ward Cameron, and Big John is the one helping her with her shroud hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Carla is only in five episodes of the new season, and the last time we see her is half way through. So what happened and could she return?

What happened to Carla Limbrey?

Carla Limbrey was noticeably absent from this season, and episode five is the last time we see the character. In true Limbrey fashion, she steals John B’s Twinkie when he and his father are hunting for part of the puzzle to find El Dorado.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father son duo pay her a visit, knowing that they do not have the shroud she so desperately wants. As they enter the house Big John tells John B the shroud is a hoax.

While we think this could cause some trouble for the two, Big John weaves a web of lies to Limbrey giving her a random shroud and hope that she may get to live. John B is noticeably uncomfortable with giving Limbrey false hope, as we slowly see his idealised version of his missing Dad shattered.

During the scene, Carla drops her crutches, fully believing that the shroud has healed her becoming noticeably emotional and walking away from the pair seemingly convinced that she is healed.

(L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this could be a way of wrapping up her story, Mitchell is currently signed on for season two of The Santa Clauses which could cause some scheduling conflicts. However, fans of the show will know the creators don’t play like that.