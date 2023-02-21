Outer Banks season three: Release date, full cast, and will there be a season four?

We’re back in the G-game! Outer Banks third season will premiere on Netflix, and it’s dropping sooner than you think. That’s right our favourite Pogues will be back on the hunt for treasure, and will be joined by some new faces.

Fans have been dying to know where the Pogues can go after the explosive season two finally left them stranded on an Island with only each other. But it also left us with the huge cliffhanger that John B’s dad is in fact alive, and no doubt ready to take his revenge on Ward.

The second season of the show released on July 30, 2021 with Netflix confirming in December that the show would be returning for a third season. Since then fans have been desperately waiting for any crumb of information, and after an explosive trailer, excitement is through the roof.

So, how can you watch the latest episodes when they drop? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Outer Banks season three

On January 4, 2023, Netflix confirmed that the third season will premiere on Friday, February 23 with ten episodes.

Will there be an Outer Banks season four?

Netflix and Outer Banks hosted a huge outdoor event called ‘Poguelandia’ which gave 4,000 Pogues the chance to live their best OBX life IRL at Huntington Beach, California. The exciting event saw the whole crew in attendance and some musical performances from the likes of Lil Baby.

Fans had a good idea of what to expect, however, what they didn’t expect was the confirmation of season four. The news comes before the third season has even premiered, and shocked most, given the Netflix cancellation scandals of late.

So, yes, we will be heading back to OBX for a fourth run. But it might be the last. Show runner and co-creator Jonas Pate has previously spoken about Outer Banks running through to seasons four or five, telling Entertainment Weekly: "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

Outer Banks with Calacia Grant, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Netflix

Full cast

The full cast of pogues and kooks will all be returning to our screens, with some extra faces added to the cast. On June 23 last year, Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. were cast in undisclosed capacities for the third season.