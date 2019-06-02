Pedestrian ‘struck by coach’ in front of Saturday shoppers on Princes Street

There was road disruption on Edinburgh’s Princes Street yesterday after reports of a person being struck by a coach.

The incident, which took place on the busy crossing near the Balmoral Hotel, occurred at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon

The scene of the incident near the Balmoral Hotel. Picture: Submitted

It is understood that a pedestrian was struck by a Reays Coach Tours vehicle travelling westwards along the thoroughfare.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and the road was closed in both directions for more than half an hour.

At around 3.40pm Lothian Buses announced that 23 of their services were subject to diversions while emergency services attended the scene. The diversion was declared ended at 4.12pm.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries remain unclear at this stage. The Evening News has contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service for a statement.

