Glasgow cat lovers, here’s Barry - a three-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat looking for a cosy new home, with lots of affection and endless cuddles. He has a luscious ginger coat with a white bib.

Unfortunately, Barry first arrived at the Scottish SPCA after being involved in an accident. Despite his heartbreaking background, he is very affectionate and has a lovely temperament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry has battled his way through the traumatic experience but of course with such trauma comes the concern of long term health concerns. But this is only something to be wary of in the future as the little trooper is currently stable and does not require any medication.

He’s not the biggest fan of living with other cats and thinks dogs smell but he could be partial to living with children. He will mainly be rehomed as an indoor cat following the accident but curious ol’ Barry is still young and there’s nothing saying he won’t go free range one day.

According to Scottish SPCA, every cat will have been fully vet checked, neutered (subject to veterinary advice), treated against fleas and worms for three months, microchipped, vaccinated and appointment arranged or a voucher issued for a second vaccination. They also include pet insurance for four weeks.

How can I adopt Barry?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry can be adopted from Scottish SPCA, however there is an adoption process before having Barry catwalk into your life. Firstly, you will need to complete an application form online which will then be processed by the team.

If you are successful, the team will arrange to do a home-check with you via video call. A rehoming fee is asked for but that will be discussed with you by the Scottish SPCA team.

Advertisement Hide Ad