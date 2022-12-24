Edinburgh cat lovers, here’s Betsy - an eight-year-old black cat looking for a comfortable new home, with lots of affection and some TLC.

Betsy first arrived at Edinburgh’s Lothian Cat Rescue after straying and starving in south Edinburgh. Despite her heartbreaking background, she is incredibly affectionate with humans.

Chatty Betsy loves a natter and will let you know of her whereabouts with her trademark purr. However, Betsy does have a bit of a blind spot toward other cats which was maybe a defence mechanism she picked up in the streets.

Betsy likes roam so Edinburgh’s Lothian Cat Rescue is requiring all applicants to have a garden for Betsy to get her paws dirty. Despite the website listing Betsy’s age as eight, her definitive age is uncertain due to her background as a stray.

According to Lothian Cat Rescue, all cats leaving the site are neutered, microchipped and up to date with their parasite treatments. They have also all been health-checked by our vet.

How can I adopt Betsy?

Betsy can be adopted from Lothian Cat Rescue, however there is an adoption process before having Betsy enter your life. Firstly, you will need to visit the shelter where you will get to interact with the cat one-on-one.

After choosing your cat you will then need to fill out a few forms including an adoption agreement, a microchip registration form, and a neutering form.

Lastly, Lothian Cat Rescue ask for an adoption donation of up to £100 per cat. The exact donation depends on the age of the cat you have chosen, and goes directly to Lothian Cat Rescue to help care for the cats and kittens still in our care.