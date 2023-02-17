Record Store Day is coming around quickly, and small businesses across Edinburgh have already started preparing for the big day. Music lovers already have their eyes on some of the special releases confirmed for the event, from Taylor Swift to Elvis Presley.

Record Store Day celebrates the culture of more than 250 independent record stores across

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the UK. It is always a busy time as thousands rush out to take advantage of special and exclusive vinyl releases, take part in events and visit local shops.

The event was first brought about in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners, the first event took place on 19 April 2008. People wanted a way to spread the word about the almost 1400 independently owned stores in the US and internationally.

Record stores can mark the occasion by hosting live artist performances and other events.

In 2023, Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 22. Here is everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2023 and how to celebrate it in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record Store Day 2023 release list

Here is a list of some of the special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2023. To view the full list, visit the Record Store Day website :

The 1975, Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

Bastille, Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Billy Joel, Live At The Great American Music Hall

Bob Marley & The Wailers, Stir It Up

Ellie Goulding, Halcyon Nights

Elvis Presley, Elvis Is Back

Elton John, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Fleetwood Mac, Albatross

Madonna, American Life Mix Show Mix

Taylor Swift, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Record Store Day sees independent record shops in Manchester celebrate vinyl records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

List of Record Store Day 2023 participating shops in Edinburgh