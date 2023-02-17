Record Store Day 2023: Full list of releases including Madonna & Taylor Swift - participating Edinburgh stores
Record Store Day 2023 will see a range of special releases from the likes of Taylor Swift - here’s where you can get it in Edinburgh
Record Store Day is coming around quickly, and small businesses across Edinburgh have already started preparing for the big day. Music lovers already have their eyes on some of the special releases confirmed for the event, from Taylor Swift to Elvis Presley.
Record Store Day celebrates the culture of more than 250 independent record stores across
the UK. It is always a busy time as thousands rush out to take advantage of special and exclusive vinyl releases, take part in events and visit local shops.
The event was first brought about in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners, the first event took place on 19 April 2008. People wanted a way to spread the word about the almost 1400 independently owned stores in the US and internationally.
Record stores can mark the occasion by hosting live artist performances and other events.
In 2023, Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 22. Here is everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2023 and how to celebrate it in Glasgow.
Record Store Day 2023 release list
Here is a list of some of the special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2023. To view the full list, visit the Record Store Day website:
- The 1975, Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
- Bastille, Bastille: MTV Unplugged
- Billy Joel, Live At The Great American Music Hall
- Bob Marley & The Wailers, Stir It Up
- Ellie Goulding, Halcyon Nights
- Elvis Presley, Elvis Is Back
- Elton John, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player
- Fleetwood Mac, Albatross
- Madonna, American Life Mix Show Mix
- Taylor Swift, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
List of Record Store Day 2023 participating shops in Edinburgh
- Avalanche - Waverly Mall, 3 Waverley Bridge, EH1 1BQ
- Underground Solu’shn - 9 Cockburn Street, EH1 1BP
- Slow Progress Records - 53 Blackfriars Street, EH1 1NB
- Assai Edinburgh - 1 Grindlay Street, EH3 9DT
- Voxbox - 21 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AN
- Thorne Records - 125 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4EQ