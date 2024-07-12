11 things we can remember growing up in Edinburgh during the school summer holidays

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024

With this year’s school summer holidays now in full swing, we’ve taken a look back at what Edinburgh’s kids would get up to in decades past during the annual break.

While some of today’s summer holidays attractions were as popular ‘back in the day’, day trips by train and to the cinema seemed a lot more popular in the ‘good old days’, with many kids simply spending hours most days playing football in Edinburgh’s parks or even in the streets, with ‘jumpers for goalposts’ often required.

Some great places to visit during the school summer holidays have now unfortunately gone forever, including Brattasani’s chip shops, Little Marco’s and the flumes.

1. Portobello Beach

Every school summer holidays included at least one trip to the Costa Del Porty, regardless of the weather! Back in the day you could enjoy pony rides and the shows at Portobello. And on any rare day of sunshine, Edinburgh's most popular beach would be packed with families soaking up the rays and making a splash in the sea. | Lisa Ferguson

2. Playing football in the park or street

Before the days of Playstations and other games consoles, Edinburgh kids spent most of their summer holidays playing football in the city's parks, or often on the side streets, with jumpers for goalposts normally required. Sometimes even without a ball, with empty cans often doing the trick for a quick kickabout with friends. | Submitted

3. Princes Street Gardens

Princes Street Gardens was, and still is, a great place to go during the school summer holidays. You could grab an ice cream, make a splash in the fountain or just enjoy the sun. It did come out sometimes, honestly! | Submitted

4. Day trips

You couldn't beat a wee day trip on the train to various seaside haunts, including North Berwick and Dunbar in East Lothian or the likes of Fife beaches at Aberdour, Kinghorn and Burntisland (pictured) where you could enjoy the paddling pool and trampolines. There was always a carnival atmosphere with a train load of kids going away for the day on a train, with streamers often hanging from the windows as you headed across the Forth Rail Bridge to Fife. | National World

