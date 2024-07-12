11 things we can remember growing up in Edinburgh during the school summer holidays

4 . Day trips

You couldn't beat a wee day trip on the train to various seaside haunts, including North Berwick and Dunbar in East Lothian or the likes of Fife beaches at Aberdour, Kinghorn and Burntisland (pictured) where you could enjoy the paddling pool and trampolines. There was always a carnival atmosphere with a train load of kids going away for the day on a train, with streamers often hanging from the windows as you headed across the Forth Rail Bridge to Fife. | National World