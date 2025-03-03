2 . Blackford Hill

Blackford Hill Station, pictured on the last day of the Edinburgh Surburban and Southside Railway, in September, 1962. It was located at the foot of Blackford Hill and was opened on 1 December 1884. Blackford Hill station closed in 1962, when passenger rail services were withdrawn from the Edinburgh Suburban line although the line itself was retained for rail freight use. The route continues to be used for freight services to this day, so freight trains avoid Edinburgh's main stations of Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket, and occasionally diverted passenger trains also pass along this line. | Randolph Murray