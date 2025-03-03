Although Edinburgh still has active train stations at Haymarket, Waverley, Edinburgh Park, South Gyle and the still fairly new Edinburgh Gateway station opened in 2016, there have been around 40 railway stations dotted around the Capital over the years.
Railway was king as Edinburgh moved from the 19th into the 20th century, with stations serving many communities across the city until the 1950s and 60s when car use was becoming much more common.
We have some great photos of our forgotten railway stations, including Gorgie East, Portobello, Princes Street, Newington, Blackford Hill and Corstorphine. As well as the large Leith Central - which played a key part in the smash-hit Trainspotting series of novels by Irvine Welsh - and stations which are still partially visible at Murrayfield, North Merchiston and Abbeyhill.
Other forgotten stations we couldn’t find photos of unfortunately, include Craigleith, Trinity, Saughton, St Leonard’s, Niddrie, and Piershill, showing just how popular rail use once was in Edinburgh.
1. Gorgie East
Murrayburn School pupils board British Rail TV Train bound for St Andrews at Gorgie East Station Edinburgh. The train, equipped with closed-circuit television, allowed the children to be taught as they travelled along. This photo was taken in March, 1961. Gorgie East Railway Station (named Gorgie Station until 1952) was opened in December 1884 and closed in 1962, when passenger rail services were withdrawn from the Edinburgh Suburban line. | TSPL Photo: National World
2. Blackford Hill
Blackford Hill Station, pictured on the last day of the Edinburgh Surburban and Southside Railway, in September, 1962. It was located at the foot of Blackford Hill and was opened on 1 December 1884. Blackford Hill station closed in 1962, when passenger rail services were withdrawn from the Edinburgh Suburban line although the line itself was retained for rail freight use. The route continues to be used for freight services to this day, so freight trains avoid Edinburgh's main stations of Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket, and occasionally diverted passenger trains also pass along this line. | Randolph Murray
3. Caledonian Princes Street
This picture taken in 1965 shows the Caledonian Princes Street station, which is now the Caledonian Hotel, situated at the bottom of Lothian Road. It stood at the west end of Princes Street for almost 100 years. Temporary stations were opened in 1848 and 1870, with construction of the main station commencing in the 1890s. The 'Caley' station was closed completely in 1965 and largely demolished in 1969–70. Only its hotel remains, but it is no longer in railway ownership. | TSPL Photo: National World
4. Corstorphine
Passengers getting off the train at Corstorphine Station in Edinburgh, June 1966. The station was opened by the North British Railway in 1902 and the line passed on to the Scottish Region of British Railways on nationalisation in 1948, to be then closed by the British Railways Board in 1968. The train journey from Corstorphine Station to Edinburgh Waverley Station took 11 minutes. Station Road nearby is named after the former station | TSPL Photo: National World
