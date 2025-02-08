On September 13, 1925, 25 cab owners held a meeting at the Free Gardeners Hall at Picardy Place to discuss forming a company with the aims of abolishing parking on taxi ranks and to supply assistance in getting road worthy vehicles through their annual inspection.

The company was named the Edinburgh Licensed Hackney Carriage Association and constituted on October 18, 1925. The company found its first home at Hanover Street in March, 1927, where it stayed until it moved to Morrison Street in the 1960s.

By that time the company was called City Cabs as it is now, having changed its name in June 1958, by a vote of 64-4. The company remained at Morrison Street until it moved to its current home at 1 Atholl Place in Edinburgh’s West End in 1982.

The oldest taxi firm in Edinburgh, City Cabs has exciting plans to see it through the next 100 years, including moving towards a fully electric fleet of taxis, it’s recently launched new app making booking a taxi easier for customers, extending it’s co-operative model to all staff, and possibly securing a new garage, having left its last garage at East London Street in the 1990s.

