16 great photos of Edinburgh's City Cabs taxis over the years as it celebrates its centenary year in 2025

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST

To mark City Cabs’ 100 years of serving the people of Edinburgh, we’ve dug out some great photos of the taxi firm from over the years.

On September 13, 1925, 25 cab owners held a meeting at the Free Gardeners Hall at Picardy Place to discuss forming a company with the aims of abolishing parking on taxi ranks and to supply assistance in getting road worthy vehicles through their annual inspection.

The company was named the Edinburgh Licensed Hackney Carriage Association and constituted on October 18, 1925. The company found its first home at Hanover Street in March, 1927, where it stayed until it moved to Morrison Street in the 1960s.

By that time the company was called City Cabs as it is now, having changed its name in June 1958, by a vote of 64-4. The company remained at Morrison Street until it moved to its current home at 1 Atholl Place in Edinburgh’s West End in 1982.

The oldest taxi firm in Edinburgh, City Cabs has exciting plans to see it through the next 100 years, including moving towards a fully electric fleet of taxis, it’s recently launched new app making booking a taxi easier for customers, extending it’s co-operative model to all staff, and possibly securing a new garage, having left its last garage at East London Street in the 1990s.

One of City Cabs first taxis on the streets of Edinburgh in the 1920s. Photo kindly supplied by taxi historian and City Cabs ambassador Bob McCulloch.

1. Early days

One of City Cabs first taxis on the streets of Edinburgh in the 1920s. Photo kindly supplied by taxi historian and City Cabs ambassador Bob McCulloch.

One of City Cabs current electric fleet, pictured across the road from its office at Edinburgh's West End.

2. Driving into the future

One of City Cabs current electric fleet, pictured across the road from its office at Edinburgh's West End.

An early City Cabs taxi, the London General Citroen, pictured in 1929.

3. Pioneers

An early City Cabs taxi, the London General Citroen, pictured in 1929.

Football has long played an important role in the social aspect of life as an Edinburgh black cab taxi driver. This is the Scotland taxi drivers team ahead of a match against the 'auld enemy' of England in the 1980s.

4. Football crazy

Football has long played an important role in the social aspect of life as an Edinburgh black cab taxi driver. This is the Scotland taxi drivers team ahead of a match against the 'auld enemy' of England in the 1980s.

