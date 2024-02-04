17 great photos of Edinburgh from above in the 1970s and 80s

We've taken a look back into our photo archive to find these great photos of Edinburgh from above in the 1970s and 80s.
These fascinating shots from the sky show there have been some major changes to the capital city's landscape since they were taken.
The photos show how different areas like Leith and the block where St James Quarter now stands were 40-50 years ago.
1. Edinburgh University
An aerial view of the then recently built Edinburgh University buildings beside the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, June 1972. Photo: National World
2. St James Centre
Looking over St James Centre at the top of Leith Street in Edinburgh, from Calton Hill, September 1985. Photo: National World
3. Great Junction Street Bridge
Aerial photo taken in 1979 of Great Junction Street in Leith where it crosses the Water of Leith looking east. Also in picture, Leith hospital (centre) and the Cables Wynd housing development (top) Photo: National World
4. Southside
Overview of the redevelopment of the Pleasance, St Leonards and Southside, Edinburgh in 1970. Edinburgh Castle in seen in the background, to the left. Photo: National World