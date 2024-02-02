We've taken a look back into our archives to see what the people of Edinburgh got up to 40 years ago in 1984.

There was the miners' strike across the UK that year, with protests taking place across the Lothians. And the exciting new Waverley Market shopping centre opened its doors for the first time, as did the iconic Wimpy restaurant on the corner of Princes Street and Castle Street.

In sport, their was a thrilling rugby victory for Scotland against the auld enemy at Murrayfield, while we also found photos of a young snooker starlet from Edinburgh called Stephen Hendry, pictured before he conquered the game in the 1990s, and a great photo of Edinburgh Marathon runners passing along Princes Street on the old route for the annual event.

1 . On parade Pipers march along Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade procession of 1984.

2 . Fire Firemen attend the fire at the Courage private sports centre in Leith, March 1984.

3 . Miners' strike Members of the NUM miners' union picket line clash with police outside Bilston Glen colliery during the miners strike in June 1984. Four policemen carry a picket away.

4 . On cue Snooker stars Murdo MacLeod and Dennis Taylor flank a young Stephen Hendry in February 1984. The Edinburgh snooker star went on to conquer the sport, winning the World Snooker Championship seven times in the 1990s.