We've taken a look back into our archives to see what the people of Edinburgh got up to 40 years ago in 1984.
There was the miners' strike across the UK that year, with protests taking place across the Lothians. And the exciting new Waverley Market shopping centre opened its doors for the first time, as did the iconic Wimpy restaurant on the corner of Princes Street and Castle Street.
In sport, their was a thrilling rugby victory for Scotland against the auld enemy at Murrayfield, while we also found photos of a young snooker starlet from Edinburgh called Stephen Hendry, pictured before he conquered the game in the 1990s, and a great photo of Edinburgh Marathon runners passing along Princes Street on the old route for the annual event.