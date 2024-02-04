News you can trust since 1873
Children at Tollcross Primary School with their class teacher in the 1950s Children at Tollcross Primary School with their class teacher in the 1950s
21 old photos of Edinburgh schools in the 1950s and 1960s

By Ian Swanson
Published 31st Jan 2024, 07:42 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Schooldays are the happiest days of your life - or so the saying goes.

So this selection of pictures from the Evening News archives may bring back some happy memories.

The photos are also a reminder of how much has changed over the decades - not just the school settings, but the clothes the children wear and the atmosphere conjured up by the images.

Perhaps you can spot yourself - or your parents or grandparents - in the photos.

The girls of George Watson's College listen to the Founder's Day speech in March 1969

1. George Watson's College

The girls of George Watson's College listen to the Founder's Day speech in March 1969 Photo: Crauford Tait

Murrayburn School: Primary 7a2 - Mrs. Main's class - in June 1955.

2. Murrayburn Primary School

Murrayburn School: Primary 7a2 - Mrs. Main's class - in June 1955. Photo: TSPL

Pupils from the first graduating class from Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School in 1954. The school is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Pictured at the very right of the picture is Shirley Noakes who later became a teacher at the school. Back row: Jacquline Carrol, Ernst Schwarzbard, Susan Mechie, Quentin Stevenson, Shirley Noakes. Front row, Trevor Johnson, Kristin Rainy, Erika Trevelyan, Michael Calthrop

3. Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School

Pupils from the first graduating class from Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School in 1954. The school is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Pictured at the very right of the picture is Shirley Noakes who later became a teacher at the school. Back row: Jacquline Carrol, Ernst Schwarzbard, Susan Mechie, Quentin Stevenson, Shirley Noakes. Front row, Trevor Johnson, Kristin Rainy, Erika Trevelyan, Michael Calthrop Photo: TSPL

Portobello Secondary School: Girls at a cookery class in 1953

4. Portobello Secondary School

Portobello Secondary School: Girls at a cookery class in 1953 Photo: TSPL

