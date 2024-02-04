21 old photos of Edinburgh schools in the 1950s and 1960s

Schooldays are the happiest days of your life - or so the saying goes.

So this selection of pictures from the Evening News archives may bring back some happy memories.

The photos are also a reminder of how much has changed over the decades - not just the school settings, but the clothes the children wear and the atmosphere conjured up by the images.

Perhaps you can spot yourself - or your parents or grandparents - in the photos.

1 . George Watson's College The girls of George Watson's College listen to the Founder's Day speech in March 1969 Photo: Crauford Tait

2 . Murrayburn Primary School Murrayburn School: Primary 7a2 - Mrs. Main's class - in June 1955. Photo: TSPL

3 . Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School Pupils from the first graduating class from Edinburgh Rudolf Steiner School in 1954. The school is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Pictured at the very right of the picture is Shirley Noakes who later became a teacher at the school. Back row: Jacquline Carrol, Ernst Schwarzbard, Susan Mechie, Quentin Stevenson, Shirley Noakes. Front row, Trevor Johnson, Kristin Rainy, Erika Trevelyan, Michael Calthrop Photo: TSPL

4 . Portobello Secondary School Portobello Secondary School: Girls at a cookery class in 1953 Photo: TSPL