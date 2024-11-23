4 . West Approach Road now

The West Approach Road, sometimes known as the Western Approach Road, is a comparatively fast link into Edinburgh city centre from the west. It's partially recycled and reutilised railway route, partially new build through redeveloped ground, and part of a much bigger plan that would have made it all the way out through unused ground to the M8. Although it was formerly free from pedestrians almost its entire length and mostly surrounded by industrial sites, the eastern section has now been repurposed to provide access to the newly redeveloped neighbourhood of Fountainbridge, with the road ending in Edinburgh's financial district at Lothian Road, which was built around the 1990s. | Google Maps