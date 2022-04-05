Seven tips to help ease the impact of rocketing cost of living

By Sally Burton
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:58 am
It's a worrying time for many, as energy price hikes, along with increases in National Insurance, fuel and food prices, take their toll.

Our recently launched Cost of Living Campaign highlights the impact these are having, and gives a platform for your concerns as gas and electricity domestic fuel caps soar by 54 per cent, adding to the 1.25 per cent N.I. increase, with inflation already at a high 6.2 per cent.
National Insurance