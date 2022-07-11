The cost of living crisis is putting strain on all of our wallets, so finding savings wherever you can is a must. Amazon Prime Day happens every year, offering consumers savings on a range of items on Amazon.

From Amazon’s own Alexa devices and other electronics to clothing and entertainment products, there are dozens of categories to browse through. Here’s a look at what Amazon Prime Day is and when it falls this year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday July 12th to Wednesday July 13th in the UK. It’s open exclusively to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up for a subscription in order to access the deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an Amazon-exclusive sale that the online retailer runs every year, offering large discounts and savings for consumers across a variety of products. The deals last for a limited time only, with some staying online for a few hours and others running for the full 48-hours.

Amazon Prime Day was first launched in 2015, and has grown massively since then into a two-day shopping bonanza.

Deals can be found on a number of items on Amazon Prime Day. Photo: ymgerman / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

A UK Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month, but if you’ve not had a previous subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial via the Amazon website. You can also save by buying an annual subscription for £79, or get a cheaper subscription if you’re a student, costing just £3.99 a month.