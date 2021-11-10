Christmas arriving in Edinburgh as stores unveil festive front windows
Edinburgh shops are beginning to reveal their festive front window displays in the lead-up to the Christmas period.
Luxury department store Harvey Nichols, located at St Andrew Square, revealed its much-anticipated window display today.
The windows feature colourful stained-glass panels, and are adorned with glistening lights and hand painted baubles.
Janet Wardley, Head of Visual Display at Harvey Nichols, said: “In true festive style, our 2021 Christmas window scheme was designed to help spread holiday cheer by using uplifting colours to evoke emotion, joy and happiness.
"We wanted to create something that would bring a smile to customers faces, and what better way to do that than with bright mood enhancing coloured patterns that appear both inside and outside our stores.”
Independent business, Maddie and Mark’s shoes, has also gone all out with its display.
The front of the shoe-shop is covered in green foliage, Christmas baubles, fairy lights and other festive decorations.
A mini-version of Santa’s sleigh is parked outside the Bruntsfield-based shop.