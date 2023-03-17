News you can trust since 1873
COS, St James Quarter: Edinburgh branch of fashion shop opens

By Gaby Soutar
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read
COS Edinburgh Pic Mark Cocksedge
COS has opened its second store in Scotland with a branch on level three of Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. In common with Glasgow’s well established Princes Square store, the newest shop from the Scandinavian brand, which is owned by the H&M Group, will offer a selection of womenswear, a smaller menswear collection and accessories, all across one floor.

This space extends to 352m² and currently features the brand’s SS23 ready-to-wear collection, which has an emphasis on structure, shape and form. This includes oversized linen jackets, wide-legged trousers, pleated dresses and trousers, soft leather jackets and structured trench coats, mainly in neutrals shades, but with a few bright colours, like cobalt, fuchsia and green, in the mix.

Customers who visit the store over the opening weekend from March 17-19 can take advantage of DJ sets and complimentary seltzers from local brand Rapscallion.

COS Edinburgh interior Pic: Mark Cocksedge
For more information, see www.cos.com

COS shelf Pic: Mark Cocksedge
