If you're planning some last-minute Christmas shopping, knowing when shops open and close during the lead-up to the big day will help make sure you’re not left empty-handed. Several retail centres and shops in Edinburgh have now announced their festive opening hours – so here’s everything you need to know about opening times on Christmas Eve.

St James Quarter

The centre has extended its opening hours for the festive season, with shops being open from December 19 to 23. However, on December 24, the St James Quarter will shut earlier, opening at 9am and closing at 6pm.

Fort Kinnaird

Fort Kinnaird, which is the UK’s second largest retail park, is a great place to buy some last-minute Christmas gifts. The Edinburgh shopping centre will be open from 9am to 5pm on Christmas Eve, before closing on the big day.

Princes Street

The stores on Edinburgh’s busiest shopping street have varying opening times over the festive period. Primark will be open from 7am to 5pm on Christmas Eve, while Marks & Spencer will stay open from 7am to 7pm. H&M will open its doors at 8am and close at 5pm and Waterstones will stay open from 9am to 5pm.

Some Edinburgh shops will close early on Christmas Eve. (Photo credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ocean Terminal

Leith’s shopping centre will be open on Christmas Eve. While retail stores will close around 5pm, the cinema and restaurants located inside will be open past this time.

Waverley Market

