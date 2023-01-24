An Edinburgh branch of Marks and Spencer is to close after the company failed to reach agreement on renewing its lease.

The M&S outlet store, at Edinburgh's Meadowbank retail park, will cease trading in the Spring. It is not yet known which business will be taking on the unit at the retail park.

Staff at the store are expected to be offered roles to staff at other branches of M&S in the Capital.

It comes just weeks after TX Maxx at Meadowbank retail park confirmed it will be forced to close after also failing to reach agreement on renewing its lease.

In a statement, Emily Butterfield, regional manager for M&S, said: “Following discussions with our landlord, they have decided the lease on our Meadowbank outlet store will end and we have today announced to colleagues that it will sadly be closing in the Spring.

“Our priority is to support our colleagues through these changes, and our aim is to look for roles in nearby stores.

“The way people shop is changing, and we are reshaping our store estate to respond to this.

“In the last three years, we’ve unveiled two of Scotland’s first new-look food halls within our Edinburgh Gyle and Straiton stores and we selected our Princes Street store to offer a bespoke Jaeger collection.

“We want to thank both our brilliant colleagues and our loyal customers who can continue to shop in our seven other stores across the city including our Princes Street store less than two miles away.”