Edinburgh record shops: Umbrella Vinyl store to open in Valleyfield Street, Bruntsfield on August 5

One week countdown is on for new record store’s grand opening
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

Music lovers in Edinburgh will have a new favourite shopping spot to visit from next month, as a second-hand vinyl store is set to spin into the city.

Founded by Nick Langford and husband and wife duo Laura and Josh Thomson, Umbrella Vinyl is getting ready to open its doors in Valleyfield Street, Bruntsfield, on August 5. After dropping hints about the new venture earlier this year, the Umbrella Vinyl trio are now adding the finishing touches to their standout blue store.

Making the announcement on social media back in May, the friends said: “Coming soon... Edinburgh’s newest second-hand record shop. Opening in August 2023. We will be selling: Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul, Latin, Highlife, Ska, Reggae, Dub, World, Experimental, Soundtracks, Bollywood, Library Music and beyond.”

Edinburgh's Umbrella Vinyl record store is set to open in AugustEdinburgh's Umbrella Vinyl record store is set to open in August
The friends, who met at a music festival in Hong Kong in 2015, have dreamed of opening a music shop for some time and said the new venture was their ‘dream job’. Since getting the keys in March, Nick, Laura and Josh have spent months collating a wide collection of records for music lovers in the city, with some stock teasers having been posted on Facebook. Music from around the world will be available in the store, as well as both second-hand and new vinyl records.

And while they plan to have an online offering at some point in the future, they said they wanted to encourage people to visit the shop in person.

