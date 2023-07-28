Music lovers in Edinburgh will have a new favourite shopping spot to visit from next month, as a second-hand vinyl store is set to spin into the city.

Founded by Nick Langford and husband and wife duo Laura and Josh Thomson, Umbrella Vinyl is getting ready to open its doors in Valleyfield Street, Bruntsfield, on August 5. After dropping hints about the new venture earlier this year, the Umbrella Vinyl trio are now adding the finishing touches to their standout blue store.

Making the announcement on social media back in May, the friends said: “Coming soon... Edinburgh’s newest second-hand record shop. Opening in August 2023. We will be selling: Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul, Latin, Highlife, Ska, Reggae, Dub, World, Experimental, Soundtracks, Bollywood, Library Music and beyond.”

Edinburgh's Umbrella Vinyl record store is set to open in August

The friends, who met at a music festival in Hong Kong in 2015, have dreamed of opening a music shop for some time and said the new venture was their ‘dream job’. Since getting the keys in March, Nick, Laura and Josh have spent months collating a wide collection of records for music lovers in the city, with some stock teasers having been posted on Facebook. Music from around the world will be available in the store, as well as both second-hand and new vinyl records.