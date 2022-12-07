Edinburgh shopping: 7 shops which have opened and closed in Edinburgh in 2022 - including Flannels and Marks and Spencer
After a tough couple of years during the height of the pandemic the retail sector has been hit hard.
Some shops have closed their doors this year but we’ve also seen the arrival of many new stores in the past twelve months with a host of clothing and luxury brands breathing life into shopping on offer in the Capital.
Here are some of the shops that customers are saying goodbye to and others that are signalling recovery as new experiences draw customers back to the high street.
It was announced in May that Flannels would open at the old BhS store in Princes Street. The up-market store, which clothing and accessories for men, women and children, will sell a new beauty range, perfume, and skin care.
M&S closed their food store at Ocean Terminal at the end of October after the company cited 'changing shopping habits'. The local community launched a petition in a bid to save the shop.
A new Pandora store opened at Fort Kinnaird and features the brand’s full collection, including its lab-grown selection - Diamonds by Pandora. It also offers a free engraving service on a number of items.
Multiple award-winning women’s boutique Jane Davidson is to close its doors for good on December 14. The store was described by the fashion magazine Vogue as “one of Scotland’s best kept secrets”.
Neom's new store at the St James Quarter is stacked with essential oils and signature products like Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist, diffusing pods, which puff scented steam into the air, and magnesium-laden body butters.
Started by a local mum who turned her passion for houseplants into a career during the pandemic, the Meadowbank store announced it is closing before end of this year due to rising costs.