The new store, which is located in the Edinburgh retail park between Typo and Waterstones, features Pandora’s full collection, including its lab-grown selection - Diamonds by Pandora. It also offers a free engraving service on a number of items, such as the brand’s iconic charms and bracelets range.

Any shoppers who make a purchase at the new store will receive a special edition tote bag with every purchase for a limited period of time.

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “Pandora is a brilliant addition to the centre, bringing with it a great range of jewellery which we know will prove very popular with our shoppers. It joins us at the perfect time in the run up to Christmas, with plenty of gift options to choose from!”

Pandora’s Property Director, Andrew Milner-Walker, said: “We are very excited to have a new store at Fort Kinnaird and have worked closely with the development team to ensure we bring a brand-new experience to the centre.

“This store features our brand-new Evoke fitout and is the first of its kind in Scotland. The new store design offers customers the opportunity to try on products and browse our extensive range of jewellery with ease. We believe customers will really enjoy the experience, having already had so many positive comments and excitement from the public during the fitout.”

The opening has created 12 new jobs within the local community. Pandora is still actively recruiting sales assistants positions.

