Here are all the Edinburgh shopping centre opening times you need to know for grabbing last minute presents on Christmas Eve and picking up a bargain in the Boxing Day sales.

With normal opening hours cut back over the festive period at Edinburgh’s shopping centres, we’ve taken a look at the opening times this coming Sunday and Tuesday, with all shopping centres in the Capital closed on Christmas Day this Monday.

Gyle Shopping Centre

The main mall and food court at the shopping centre in the west of Edinburgh will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, from 10am-5pm, while the M&S store there will open from 6am until 7pm. The Morrisons there will open from 6am until 6pm, and the Boots store will be open from 10am until 5pm.After closing for Christmas Day, the mall and food court will be open from 10am until 6pm on Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26. The M&S store will remain closed, while the Boots and Morrisons stores will be open from 10am until 6pm.

Ocean Terminal

On Christmas Eve, Ocean Terminal will closes at 5pm, with the cinema and restaurants still open later. After closing on Christmas Day, the Leith waterfront shopping centre will be open as normal on Boxing Day, from 10am until 8pm, with restaurants and the cinema still open after.

St James Quarter

St James Quarter at the top of Leith Street will be open from 9am until 5pm on Christmas Eve. After closing on Christmas Day, it will be open again on Boxing Day from 9am until 6pm. However, John Lewis, NEXT, 02 and Therapie Clinic will remain closed on December 26.

Cameron Toll

Cameron Toll shopping Centre will be open on Christmas Eve from 6am until 7pm. After closing on Christmas day, the centre will re-open on Boxing Day from 9am until 6pm. Shoppers are advised to check with individual stores for their opening hours over the festive period.

Craigleith Retail Park

On Christmas Eve the following stores at Craigleith Retail Park will be open from 9am until 5pm: Boots, TK Maxx, the Nike Store and Superdrug. Card Factory and Tresspass will be open from 10am until 4pm. Lidl will open from 7am until 6pm, and Costa Coffee will be open from 9am until 4pm. Currys will open from 9am until 6pm and Homebase will open from 10am until 5pm. Home Store & More will open from 10am until 6pm. Marks & Spencers and and Starbucks will be open from 7am until 7pm. Pets at Home will be open from 8am until 4pm, while We Buy Any Car will be open from 9am until 3pm. Bensons for Beds will be closed on December 24.

All stores at Craiglieth Retail Park will be closed on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, Homebase, Home Store and More, Marks & Spencers and We Buy Any Car will remain closed.

Boots, Card Factory, Lidl, Tresspass, the Nike store and Superdrug will be open from 10am until 6pm on December 26. Costa Coffee will be open from 9am until 4.30pm and Currys will be open from 10am until 8pm. KFC and TX Maxx will be open from 9am until 6pm. Starbucks will be open from 7.30am until 7pm, and Pets at Home from 10am until 4pm.

Fort Kinnaird Retail Park