A huge new discount store is coming to Edinburgh – and the opening date has now been announced.

Home Bargains, which promises ‘top brands at bottom prices’, will take over the vacant Marks & Spencer outlet at Meadowbank Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After plans submitted to council chiefs for the bargain shop were approved, it has now been revealed that the store will open its doors in October.

Home Bargains, which promises ‘top brands at bottom prices’ will take over the vacant Marks & Spencer outlet at Meadowbank Retail Park in Edinburgh.

Following the recent closures of the M&S store and TK Maxx, Meadowbank Shopping Park is currently undergoing a transformation.

Last month, it was announced that a new 24-hour mega gym could be coming to the retail park.

Proposals have been submitted by The Gym Group to turn Barnardo's charity shop, Pound Stretcher and a vacant unit into a ground and first floor gym, ahead of the leases coming up for review.