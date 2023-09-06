Marks & Spencer is recalling its Plant Kitchen No Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich

Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent warning on one of its bestselling meal deal products, urging customers to check for affected packs.

The affected product is the Plant Kitchen No Chicken and Chorizo Sandwich, with a September 6 2023 use by date.

It contains egg, which is not mentioned on the label.

​A customer notice said: "Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

"Marks & Spencer is recalling its Plant Kitchen No Chicken & Chorizo Sandwich due to the undeclared presence of egg."

This could cause a potentially dangerous health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance.

Those who have bought the affected item have been urged not to consume it.

