Eggs will roll!
Brits are royally unprepared for Easter this year, with over half (52%) saying they plan to wait till the weekend to get a shop in, according to new research by Product of the Year.
Others said they’d prepared ‘in the week’s running up’ (44.5%) and a minority had a shop in over a month prior (3.5%).
Despite reports of rising costs and shrinking eggs, seven out of 10 (71.5%) consumers said they will purchase an Easter egg this year, while nearly a third (28.5%) plan to forgo tradition opting for other products…
Chocolates still drive a chunk of Easter spend (44%), with beauty (23%), gardening items (21%) and flowers (11%) all increasingly becoming popular choices.