Fort Kinnaird confirms bank holiday opening hours
Between Saturday 4th May – Monday 6th May, Fort Kinnaird’s shopping hours will be:
- Saturday 4th May: 9am – 6pm
- Sunday 5th May: 9am – 6pm
- Monday 6th May: 9am – 9pm
Opening hours at individual retailers may vary and visitors are advised to check with retailers directly before setting off to avoid disappointment. Leisure and restaurants will continue normal trading hours.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “There’s lots on offer at Fort Kinnaird for those looking for a way to spend the bank holiday with their friends or family. From a spot of shopping at big names such as JD Sports to a film at ODEON cinema, visitors are spoilt for choice.”
Fort Kinnaird is Edinburgh’s leading retail and leisure destination, with over 70 shops and restaurants including Primark, OFFICE, and Five Guys. The centre is also home to a seven-screen ODEON with free car parking also available.
To plan your trip to Fort Kinnaird, visit: www.fortkinnaird.com